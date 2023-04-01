We have to play to the situation, bit disappointed for getting out at 63: GT's Shubman Gill

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 1 : Having laid the foundation for his team's victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of the IPL season, Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Shubman Gill expressed his disappointment for not being able to bat through till the last and losing his wicket in the 14th over of the match.

GT opener's knock and Gujarat Titans' collective performance overshadowed Ruturaj Gaikwad's scintillating knock for CSK. Gujarat Titans won by five wickets in the thrilling match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad which set the stage for the league tournament to be played over nearly two months.

CSK posed a challenging total due to Ruturaj Gaikwad's 92 which came off 50 balls.

Shubman Gill's knock of 63 runs in 36 balls laid a solid foundation for Gujarat Titans and despite hiccups in the middle overs in which they lost some wickets, the team eventually prevailed.

"Felt pretty good. Little bit disappointed with myself for getting out. But getting off to a good start is very important for the team. Definitely makes a difference when you've got runs under your belt at the international level. Wicket was good to bat. Don't have to overhit, just have to time it well and it flies," Gill said at the post-match press conference.

"No specific roles given to us. It's just about who gets set. We have to play (to) the situation," he added.

It was a winning start to defending champions Gujarat Titans' campaign. Spinner Rashid Khan was awarded Player of the Match for his performance. He took two wickets and scored 10 runs off three balls in the last few moments to take his side through.

Gujarat Titans' next match will be against Delhi Capitals which will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

CSK will look for a win against Lucknow Super Giants at their home venue MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor