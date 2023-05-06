"We need to pull our socks up," says Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson ahead of SRH clash

Jaipur (Rajasthan)[India], May 6 : Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson put emphasis on Rajasthan Royals vision for the upcoming weeks after suffering a humiliating 9-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.

After suffering a nine-wicket loss against Gujarat Titans, Sanju Samson reflected on what Rajasthan needs to achieve before their upcoming games.

"We have to check our to-do list and see if we are actually playing good cricket, we need to pull our socks up, couple of crucial games coming up and we are looking forward to win games in the next couple of weeks," Sanju Samson said after the match.

Rajasthan Royals released a video on their Twitter in which RR's coach Kumar Sangakkara was motivating his players to find out the solution to the challenges that they face.

"We have one day for recovery and we can keep talking about mistakes all of these things we can learn from. But the real question for you guys is how do we solve challenges that we face in the middle, how do we get ready for the Sunrisers game and how do we play a really good game against them? That's all you guys have to think about," Sangakkara said.

pic.twitter.com/biBDQFMn7A— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 5, 2023

Rajasthan succumbed to a total of 118 in 17.5 overs in the Indian Premier League match against GT on the home turf. The GT batters didn't even break a sweat while chasing the target, as they registered a comfortable 9-wicket victory to reclaim the top spot in the group stage.

Throughout the match, Rajasthan struggled to build on the openings that they created.

Rajasthan Royals will try to find their winning ways as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium. They will play their remaining three games against Kolkata Knight Riders (11 May), Royal Challengers Bangalore (14 May) and Punjab Kings (19 May).

