West Indies announce preparatory squad for India Test series

West Indies are set to begin their preparations for the much-awaited home series against India minus some of their biggest stars. The likes of Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, and Roston Chase were not part of the 18-member squad, announced by Cricket West Indies on Friday, for the preparatory camp ahead of the two-match Test series against India. All the players are currently busy playing ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Zimbabwe. They are likely to be part of the main Test squad and will join the camp once the tournament ends on July 9.

The camp, which begins on June 30 in Antigua, will feature captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Test regulars Jermaine Blackwood, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, and Kemar Roach among others."CWI Men’s Selection Panel today named the 18-member squad for the preparation camp ahead of the start of the two-match Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test Series against India in the Caribbean. Camp starts at CCG in Antigua on Friday, 30 June. The team travels to Dominica on Sunday 9 July," Cricket West Indies said.

West Indies initial squad for India Tests: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Jair McAllister, Kirk McKenzie, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.