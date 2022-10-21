West Indies eliminated from T20 World Cup 2022, lreland qualify for Super 12

In a major upset in the T20 World Cup 2022, two time champions West Indies have been eliminated from the marquee event by Ireland. The bowlers bowled stuck to their plans and the fielders backed it up in the field to restrict West Indies to a 150 score on a pretty good batting track. Delany starred with a three-fer and all the other bowlers, except Campher, were economical as well.

The two experienced openers, who didn't fire in the first two games, got their team off to a flier. It was carnage from both ends as both Stirling and Balbirnie hit boundaries for fun and brought the asking rate under 6 inside the powerplay. Akeal Hosein broke the opening partnership in the eighth over by removing the Ireland captain but that barely had an effect on Ireland. Tucker joined Stirling and the duo kept the momentum going. West Indies looked clueless as it was a clinical chase from Ireland. The veteran - Stirling - notched up his 21st T20I half-century and remained unbeaten till the end as he along with Tucker took their team home with 15 balls to spare