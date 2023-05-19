"We've got Test cricket after IPL": Virat Kohli all set for World Test Championship Final

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19 : Star Indian batter and Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Virat Kohli, after playing a match-winning knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday said that he wants to stay true to his techniques and not throw his wicket away, adding that India have got Test cricket coming up after the Indian Premier League.

His statement was in regard to the upcoming World Test Champions final which will be played against Australia from June 7 to June 12 at the Oval Stadium in England.

Earlier on Thursday, Kohli won the "Player of the Match" in the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad for his century while chasing a target of 187.

Kohli and Faf du Plessis's breathtaking partnership of 172 clinched a dominating win and two crucial points for RCB against SRH in IPL at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

After winning the "Player of the Match" award for his remarkable century, Kohli said at the post-match presentation that he does not want to throw his wicket easily by playing "so many fancy shots".

"I've never been a guy who plays so many fancy shots - was having a chat with Aiden as well. We have to play 12 months of the year. For me, it's not about playing fancy shots and throwing my wicket away. We've got Test cricket (coming up) after the IPL, have to stay true to my technique. When I can make an impact in an important game, it gives me confidence, it gives the team confidence," he added.

India will play against Australia in the WTC final from June 7 to June 12 at the Oval Stadium in England.

India is going into the finals with many forced changes at the last moment as few players are suffering from injuries.

Jasprite Bumrah was ruled out early followed by Shreyas Iyer, Jaydev Unadkat and later KL Rahul who sustained an injury in the ongoing IPL tournament.

Indian squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

