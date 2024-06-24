“What a Career!”: Australian Cricketers Laud Virat Kohli Ahead of Ahead of IND vs AUS ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match (Watch Video)

A viral video featuring Australian cricket stars Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, and Glenn Maxwell praising India's star batsman Virat Kohli has captured the attention of cricket fans worldwide. The video comes just before the highly anticipated India vs Australia ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Who isn't a fan of King Kohli? 💯@patcummins30, #GlennMaxwell, & #MitchellMarsh are all in awe of @imVkohli's legendary performances across all formats of the game! 🤩🔥



With an impeccable record against Australia, how do you think will Virat fare against Australia who are on… pic.twitter.com/HnUTs31ksg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 24, 2024

In the video, Pat Cummins said, "I admire how much Virat Kohli gets up for every game and gets into contest." Glenn Maxwell says, "Virat Kohli is incredibly driven. It is so admirable the ability to get up and get better every day." Captain Mitchell Marsh while praising said, "The rivalry created with the Indian Cricket Team came through Virat's brilliance so, what a career!"

The stage is set for a blockbuster clash as both teams vie for a spot in the semi-finals. India, with two wins in Super 8, faces Australia, who suffered a surprise defeat against Afghanistan. The outcome of this match will determine the final two teams to progress to the semi-finals from Group 1 of Super Eight at the T20 World Cup 2024.

Despite initial struggles in the tournament, Kohli has shown signs of form with scores of 24 and 37 in recent matches. This resurgence has silenced critics who called for his replacement with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Australian cricketers have praised Kohli's determination and competitive spirit, acknowledging his unique ability to bounce back after setbacks.

India will look to eliminate Mitchell Marsh's Australia on Monday. Rohit Sharma's men have a golden opportunity to knock their archrivals out of contention.