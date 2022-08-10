When Australian cricketer Pat Cummins tried Pav Bhaji in India for the first time

Indian cuisines are loved by people all across the globe, and Australian cricketer Pat Cummins, is no different, the Aussie skipper played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, tried Pav Bhaji for the first time after asking for dinner recommendations in Mumbai on Twitter.

The star cricketer was not disappointed as his fans and followers flooded his timeline with suggestions. After an hour of scrolling through comments, Cummins had shortlisted a couple of popular delicacies from Mumbai, including vada pav, misal pav and pav bhaji. Cummins got hold of "Sardar pav bhaji in Tardeo with extra butter" and the Mumbai delicacy did not disappoint the Australia cricketer who shared a photo of his yummy dinner plate to his followers.When asked if he enoyed the dinner, Cummins said he rued the fact that he had not tried the dish even once over the last 11 years of his trips to India."Wow, I’ve been coming to India for 11 years how had I never tried it before!?! Delicious," Cummins said.



