"When Virat bats, entire country watches..": Australian players laud Indian batter ahead of WTC final

London [UK], June 7 : Ahead of their ICC World Test Championship final against India, top Australian players lauded Virat Kohli for his batting abilities, his consistency and performance across all formats.

In a video posted by Star Sports, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, skipper Pat Cummins and Steve Smith expressed their admiration for Virat.

"Tough to get the upper hand over him, the start is crucial, like the first 30 balls," Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood said.

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon said that going up against Virat while bowling feels like "you got whole nation against you".

"Coming up against Virat while bowling, you feel you got a whole nation against you. If you create a chance against Virat or get him out, you become the most hated cricketer in world cricket really quick. I had the chance to bowl to Sachin Tendulkar years back, now I have the privilege of bowling to Virat, who has been considered as the best in the world for a long time. For him to perform so consistently for so long at this level, all credit to him."

Australia skipper Cummins said that when Virat bats, the whole of India watches him play.

"When Sachin used to bat and now when Virat bats, the entire country watches the game. If you are a little bit off, he and Steve Smith are players who are gonna pounce on you. He has got me a few times, I have got him a few times," he said.

Steve Smith said that Virat's ability to attack bowlers is his biggest strength.

"Virat's strength is how he attacks the bowlers and puts them under pressure. He has scored all over the world. His ability to score on both sides of the wicket, and his patience is great. He has been a great player across all formats for a long time. When he gets going, he is one of the best batters to watch," he said.

Virat seems to love playing against Australia. In 24 Tests against Australia, he has scored 1,979 runs at an average of 48.26, with eight tons and five fifties. His best score is 186. Across all formats against Australia, Virat has played 92 matches, in which he has scored 4,945 runs at an average of 50.97. He has scored 16 centuries and 24 fifties against Aussies.

Australia ended at the top of the WTC table with 11 wins, three losses, five draws in 19 matches whereas India ended in second position with 10 wins, five losses and three draws.

India's squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Suryakumar Yadav, Mukesh Kumar and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been named as stand-by players for the high-stakes match.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Standby players: Mitch Marsh, and Matthew Renshaw.

