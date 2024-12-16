Who Is Simran Shaikh? Daughter Of Dharavi Electrician Who Became Costliest Pick of Gujarat Titans for WPL 2025 Auction

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auctions were held in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 15. Simran Shaikh, a 22-year-old uncapped Indian all-rounder who went unsold in the previous season, emerged as the most expensive player at the mini-auction. She was sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 1.9 crore after a fierce bidding war with Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, West Indies' Deandra Dottin became the costliest overseas buy, fetching Rs 1.7 crore.

Simran, with a base price of ₹10 lakh, created intense competition between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals before the Giants secured her for Rs 1.9 crore. Gujarat Giants' coach Michael Klinger stated that both Dottin and Simran were on the franchise's radar for some time.

Thrilled to welcome Simran Shaikh to #GujaratGiants with a record-breaking bid at the #WPLAuction2025! Her incredible journey from the bylanes of Dharavi to the top of women's cricket is a testament to the power of dreams and determination. 🏏✨ #SimranShaikh@Giant_Cricket… pic.twitter.com/ctr9Rqh0jE — Pranav Adani (@PranavAdani) December 15, 2024

The auction was conducted swiftly, wrapping up in just two hours. Out of 124 players available, only 19 slots were to be filled, making it a highly selective process.

Who is Simran Shaikh?

Simran Banu Shaikh, born on January 12, 2002, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, comes from a modest background. Her father is an electrician, and she has four sisters and five brothers. She started playing cricket at the age of 15 with boys in her locality of Dharavi. Her cricketing journey took shape after she joined the United Club.

Simran was selected for Mumbai's U19 women's team and later became a part of the UP Warriorz squad in the inaugural WPL season in 2023. However, she was released ahead of the next season due to her performance.

During the Senior Women's T20 Trophy in October-November 2023, Simran scored 176 runs in 11 matches for Mumbai at an average of 22, with a strike rate of 100.57. Known for her middle-order batting prowess, Simran’s remarkable turnaround at this year’s WPL auction highlights her growing potential and promise.