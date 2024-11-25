Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi? All You Need to Know About the 13-Year-Old Bihar Boy Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.10 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history on Monday by becoming the youngest player to be sold in the IPL auction. The 13-year-old batter was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.10 crore after an intense bidding war with Delhi Capitals.
Suryavanshi recently made waves in the cricketing world after he scored the fastest hundred by an Indian in Under-19 Tests. He achieved the milestone against Australia’s Under-19 team at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, blasting his century in just 58 balls. His knock included 14 boundaries and four sixes, and it ranks as the second-fastest century in Under-19 Test history, behind Moeen Ali’s 56-ball century for England in 2005.
Earlier in January 2024, Suryavanshi became the fourth-youngest Indian to debut in first-class cricket at just 12 years and 284 days. He made his debut in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 playing for Bihar against Mumbai.
Suryavanshi also impressed in the 2023 Cooch Behar Trophy, where he scored 151 runs off 128 balls, including 22 fours and three sixes, in a match against Jharkhand. He added 76 runs in the second innings of the same game.