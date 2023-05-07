Wicket was expected to get slower, I spoke with Shami: GT's Mohit Sharma after taking four-wicket haul

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 7 : After securing win for his team Gujarat Titans (GT) with a four-wicket haul, Mohit Sharma said that he spoke to knew that the pitch would get slower later in the innings and he talked to Mohammed Shami about it.

In the post-match presentation, Mohit Sharma said that he discusses many things with Shami, including what he can do with new and old balls.

With a spell of 4/29 in four overs, Mohit Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, and Mohammed Shami got one wicket each.

"We talk a lot to each other. What to do when the ball is old and when it is new. It was a day wicket, so the wicket was expected to get slower and that's what I spoke with Shami. I have practised the knuckle-ball but there is an injury on one of my fingers, so not using that. We tried to keep the slower ball out of the reach of the batter. We speak a lot to Ashu bhai [Ashish Nehra] - especially what to bowl to which batter. Length balls are necessary as well, it is not all about the slower ones," Mohit added.

Mohit is having a dream run so far in IPL 2023, having taken 12 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 6.96, with best figures of 4/29.

Put to bat first by LSG, GT were off to a fantastic start, with openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill hitting centuries for fun.

Saha brought up his half-century in 20 balls, the quickest by a GT batter. The sixth over went for 15 runs, including a six each by both openers. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, GT was at 78/0.

The gigantic 142-run opening stand was broken by Avesh Khan, who dismissed Saha for 81 off 43 balls. His knock consisted of 10 fours and four sixes, with substitute Prerak Mankad taking a fine catch at deep square leg. GT was at 142/1 in 12.1 overs.

GT ended their innings at 227/2, with Gill unbeaten at 94 off 51 balls, consisting of two fours and seven sixes and David Miller at 21* off 12 balls, consisting of two fours and a six.

Avesh Khan (1/34) and Mohsin Khan (1/42) took a wicket each for LSG.

In chase of 228 runs, LSG was off to a great start thanks to an 88-run opening stand between a returning Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers (48 in 32 balls, seven fours and two sixes). But after Mayers' dismissal, GT took control in the second half of the innings. In the final 10 overs, GT gave away only 71 runs and took six wickets. de Kock's 71 off 42 balls, consisting of seven fours and three sixes went in vain.

With a spell of 4/29 in four overs, Mohit Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami got one wicket each.

Gill was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.

With this win, GT has strengthened its hold at the top spot, with eight wins, three losses and 16 points. LSG on the other hand is at third position with five wins, five losses and a total of 11 points.

Brief Scores: GT: 227/2 (Shubman Gill 94*, Wriddhiman Saha 81*, Avesh Khan 1/34) won against LSG: 171/7 (Quinton de Kock 71, Kyle Mayers 48, Mohit Sharma 4/29).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor