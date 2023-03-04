"Will utilize opportunity to pick their brains..." Delhi Capitals' Taniya Bhatia on WPL

The Delhi Capitals have been carrying out intensive training sessions to prepare for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League, which begins on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the historic tournament, wicketkeeper-batter Taniya Bhatia said that she is looking to pick the brains of the international cricketers.

"I just want to enjoy my cricket. This tournament is like an international competition as we are getting to play with legends from around the world. I want to utilize this opportunity to pick their brains during the competition," Delhi Capitals quoted Bhatia as saying in an official press release.

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, who has taken 98 wickets in her T20I career, expressed that the WPL will take women's cricket to the next level, "Women's cricket will go to a higher level through the WPL. The players can showcase their experience and talent in the WPL. This will help women's cricket reach new heights."

Poonam Yadav also spoke about the excitement in the air when the Delhi Capitals got together for their first training session earlier this week, "There was a lot of excitement from the moment we stepped out of our rooms. We were in a new set-up with a new jersey and a new kit bag. It was exciting to interact with new teammates as well."

The Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The League will start at the DY Patil Stadium with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. There will be a total of 20 league matches and two playoff games and these will be played over 23 days.

In its inaugural edition, five teams - Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz splurged their purse to acquire some of the best talents in the international and domestic circuit. India's Smriti Mandhana was the top buy as she was sold for a whopping Rs 3.40 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

