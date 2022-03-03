Women's CWC: Australia all-rounder Gardner tests positive for COVID-19

Ahead of the upcoming Women's 50-over World Cup, Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has tested positive to Covid-19 following a routine RAT, with her positive result confirmed by a PCR test.Gardner will remain in Christchurch and in line with ICC and New Zealand Government Health guidelines, she will undergo isolation for ten days.

"She is being supported in Christchurch by Head of Performance - Women's Cricket, Shawn Flegler," stated an official Cricket Australia statement. All remaining Australian players and support staff have tested negative following subsequent RATs and will proceed with existing plans to travel to Hamilton this evening ahead of the side's opening match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup against England on Saturday.

The Women's World Cup will be played between March 4-April 3.

New Zealand and West Indies will participate in the opening match of the tournament.

( With inputs from ANI )

