Women's Premier League 2025: Check Complete WPL Schedule, Tournament Starts on February 14th

The much-awaited Women's Premier League (WPL) is back! The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the schedule for WPL 2025. The opening match will feature Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on February 14, 2025, at a ground in Vadodara, Gujarat. The grand finale is scheduled for March 15, 2025, following an exciting series. The eliminator match will take place on March 13, 2025, in Mumbai.

Five Teams and 22 Matches Across Four Cities

This season, five teams will compete in a total of 22 matches across four cities: Mumbai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Vadodara. The league round matches will be played from February 14 to March 11, 2025. Bengaluru will host the maximum number of matches, with 8 games scheduled at its grounds.

4⃣ Cities

5⃣ Teams

2⃣2⃣ Exciting Matches



Here's the #TATAWPL 2025 Schedule 🔽



𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝘀 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/WUjGDft30y — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 16, 2025

Also Read: VIDEO: Fire Breaks Out at Gabba During Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2025 Match

Vadodara will host 6 matches, while Lucknow will host 4. Additionally, Mumbai will host 2 matches during the league rounds. WPL fans are excited to see which team will win this season.