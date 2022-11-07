Won’t take emotional decisions on future: Bevuma reacts after South Africa's exit from World Cup

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma will wait till after the dust has settled from a dismal World Cup campaign to assess his choices in order to avoid being pressured into making an “emotional” decision on his future as T20I captain.

The Netherlands staged a massive upset in the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday after defeating South Africa by 13 runs in their last Super-12 encounter, ensuring India a place in the semi-finals.“It’s been a tricky time. To be considering that now, a lot of it will be emotional, in terms of my role as captain within the team. It’s something I will think about. I will speak to the relevant people. We have to see who comes in as a coach. Generally, when you have changes like that, they might come in with a different style. They might find a different leader to execute whatever vision or style of play they have. It will be emotional now if I think about all of that,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Bavuma as saying. With 635 T20I runs under his belt, Bavuma has a strike rate of 116.08 and an average of 22.67