World Cup 2023: New Zealand jump top of the table with 3rd consecutive win

New Zealand continued their unbeaten run in the 2023 World Cup with a eight-wicket win vs Bangladesh in Chennai. New Zealand's run chase began on a shaky note as Mustafizur Rahman dismissed in form opener Rachin Ravindra early to put batters under pressure. In the end, New Zealand reached their target of 246 in 42.5 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 89 runs off 67 balls by Daryl Mitchell. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson retired hurt after a knock of 78 runs off 107 balls. The 33-year-old had been sidelined since suffering a serious knee injury at the IPL and missed New Zealand's two opening victories at the World Cup.

Chasing 246 to win, Williamson took a painful blow to his hand when the ball was thrown in from the field as he attempted a run. Earlier, Mushfiqur Rahim scored a fighting half-century which helped Bangladesh post 245/9 in 50 overs. The wicketkeeper-batter smacked 66 runs off 75 balls, packed with six fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan slammed 40 off 51 balls, including three fours and two sixes. Mahmudullah gave his side a strong finish, playing an unbeaten knock of 41 off 49 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes in the process. For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson took a three-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Trent Boult and Matt Henry scalped two dismissals each.