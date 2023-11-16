World Cup 2023 Semi-Final: Play to restart at 3:55

Play will restart at 3:55 PM IST. the umpires are on the field to inspect the conditions and covers are coming off.SA skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the second semifinals of the World Cup at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. For South Africa, spinner Tabraiz Shamsi came in for pacer Lungi Ngidi in their only change, while Australia went with Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Starc in place of Marcus Stoinis and Sean Abbott in their playing XI.



Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were relentless with their lines and lengths while the Australian fielders were flying around. It has led to South Africa scoring just 22 runs in the first 11 overs and losing three wickets, including their batting talisman Quinton de Kock. Matters got even worse as Hazlewood got Rassie van der Dussen in the 12th and that brought together South Africa's finishers Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller in the 12th over of the innings itself. Two overs later, rain made an appearance and South Africa were 44/4 in 14 overs.

