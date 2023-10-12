World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan clash, likely to resume training

Shubman Gill has reached Ahmedabad. Even as India were taking on Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, the young opener, suffering from dengue fever, travelled to Ahmedabad from Chennai. He reached Gujarat city on Wednesday night.It is still not clear if the 24-year-old opener will be able to play in the marquee game against Pakistan but indications are that he is improving. After spending a night at the Kaurvery Hospital in Chennai he returned to the hotel and today he took the flight to Ahmedabad.

Medical advice given to the team management is to avoid flying when the platelet count is down. Earlier on Monday, the BCCI issued a statement confirming that Gill will not be available for the Delhi game," an Cricbuzz report had stated earlier.Gill has been a vital cog in the wheel in India’s ODI scheme of things for over a year and a half. He is the current leading run-getter in the format this year, amassing 1230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03, including hitting two centuries and as many fifties in his last four ODI games.In Gill's absence, left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan opened the innings with captain Rohit Sharma, against Australia and Afghanistan.