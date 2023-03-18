WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants win toss, elect to bat against RCB

Mumbai, March 18 Gujarat Giants Women won the toss and opted to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women in their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 match at the Brabourne Stadium here on Saturday.

Gujarat made one change in their playing XI with Mansi going out and Sabbhineni Meghana coming in for the second match of the double-header day.

Gujarat captain Sneh Rana hoped that her teammates continue with their positive attitude in this match. "I'm really happy with the girls' positive attitude and hope they continue it. 160-165 looks par on this wicket."

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana said she would have chosen to field first on winning the toss. She said they have made one change in the side, bringing in Preeti Bose for Renuka.

"Even if we lose the toss, we want to win the game and we wanted to field anyway. One change: Renuka misses out and Preeti comes in for her," she said.

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dalayan Hemalatha, Sabhineni Meghana, Ashwani Kumari, Sushma Verman (wk), Kim Garth, Sneha Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Sobhana Asha, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose.

