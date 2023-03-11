WPL 2023: Important that we carry forward the Mumbai Indians legacy, says Charlotte Edwards

Mumbai, March 11 At the end of the first week of action in the Women's Premier League (WPL), Mumbai Ind are the only unbeaten team in the competition. As of now, they are sitting on top of the points table, having won each of their three matches comprehensively.

Head coach Charlotte Edwards, who has played an instrumental role in integrating the players seamlessly into the set up and has also gotten them to gel with each other, believes the team led by Harmanpreet Kaur is doing justice to the brand and mentality associated with Mumbai.

"It is very important for us as a group that we carry on the legacy that Mumbai Ind have created over the years and it is absolutely an honour to be part of this team. We hope to continue that winning mentality and success," she said in a release by the franchise.

For India's pace all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar, the journey from being a Mumbai fan on seeing them in the IPL to being one of their stars has been an unforgettable one. "At the auction, I wasn't worried about the price. I just wanted to be a part of Mumbai Ind and now that it has happened, I'm extremely happy."

Batting coach Devieka Palshikaar credited the team's diversity and their scouting network and abilities for recruiting the best young talent in the country for having a healthy mix of young and experienced players in the ongoing competition.

"If you see, Mumbai Ind have the most representation from different countries. Even if you look at the domestic players, a lot of them have been absorbed into the team at a very young age. The freedom that the young players get here is really good."

Jhulan Goswami, mentor and bowling coach, sees the side making the same impact being made in women's cricket which has been made in men's cricket over the years, mainly because of the environment. "This franchise has done so much for men's cricket. The legacy they have and the winning mentality, these are very important things for a professional athlete."

"The Mumbai Ind are the team that most people want to be involved with. We have obviously got a huge fan base. There are amazing results in terms of what the men have already done," chimes in fielding coach Lydia Greenway.

The team's younger players have also embraced the rich legacy and have just been told to play their natural games without any fear by captain Harmanpreet. "We know the legacy of the men's team. So it is a challenge we are willing to take up," local girl Humairaa Kaazi said.

Seam all-rounder Amanjot Kaur, who made her India T20I debut earlier this year, says the key is to not think too much and just live in the moment. "The more we enjoy, the better it will be for us."

Isabelle Wong, the youngest overseas player in the tournament, feels the timing of the tournament is ideal, allowing her family back at home to watch Mumbai Ind play.

"My mom has been watching every game. It's been snowing there, so my mom made a snowman this morning and it was wrapped in the Mumbai Ind flag. They are loving it. It's at a nice time too. When I played in the Big Bash, it was 3 in the morning at home but it has been quite nice here."

