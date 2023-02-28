WPL 2023: Talent is absolutely outstanding in our group, says DC head coach Batty

New Delhi, Feb 28 The first-ever practice session of the Delhi Capitals women's team was conducted under the watchful eyes of head coach Jonathan Batty in Mumbai.

Speaking about the exciting bunch of DC players ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League, Batty said, "The players started to gel straightaway in our first practice session. The talent is absolutely outstanding in our group. I was impressed with how the players batted during the session."

Batty added that it's important for the members in the DC camp to get to know each other quickly.

"It's challenging in franchise tournaments. As a coaching group, we have got to know the players really well and the players should get to know each other really quickly as well."

The head coach also expressed that the Delhi Capitals have the potential to reach the Final of the tournament.

"We have compiled a really strong squad, a super group of players. If we can get the players performing at their maximum potential in the tournament then we should hopefully qualify for the Final. But as a coaching group, we have to ensure that our players are the best versions of themselves every day."

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of the WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

