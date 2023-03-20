WPL: Gujarat Giants win toss, opts to bat first against UP Warriroz

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], March 20 : Gujarat Giants skipper Sneh Rana won the toss and opted to bat first against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

It will be a crucial match for UP Warriorz as they will be keen to register a big win against the struggling Gujarat Giants squad. With a victory, Warriorz can move past Delhi Capitals with a similar number of points (8), but with a better Net Run rate. A victory will take the battle on the final day of the WPL group stage. UP Warriorz will face Delhi Capitals which could change a few things in the group standings. Warriorz will enter the stadium with their fate in their own hands. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants will be looking forward to ending their season on a high note.

Sneh Rana said at the toss, "We will bat first. It is sunny today and it is a flat track. In place of Meghana, Monica Patel comes in. That is what was in our mind today and we have to win big to make it to the eliminator. Dew factor is not going to come in this game."

Alyssa Healy said at the toss, "Not too unhappy and we will get out there and have a bowl, get used to the conditions. This is the third game on this wicket, the spinners might come to the fore today. No changes from the game we played last time."

Gujarat Giants squad (Playing XI): Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarv, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

UP Warrirorz (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma(w), Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwar, Ashw Kumari.

