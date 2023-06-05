Yash Dayal faces backlash for posting hate comments against Muslim community

Yash Dayal, who featured recently for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 and infamously conceded five sixes in an over to Rinku Singh, shared a cartoon image aimed at the Muslim community over the Love Jihad controversy.The cartoon depicted a Muslim man hiding a dagger at his back and proposing to a blindfolded woman while a dead body of a woman with Sakshi written on her back is lying below.

The cartoon also showed tombstones of random girls with bloodstone in it. The post, however, was soon deleted by the cricketer but was on air for enough time for others to be shared on Twitter. Yash Dayal's post came as a bit of a shock as the pacer had several Muslim teammates at Gujarat Titans, including senior Indian pacer Mohammad Shami and Afghan spinners Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad. Yash Dayal plays domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh and have Muslim teammates in Aqib Khan and Sameer Rizvi. The 25-year-old pacer fared better in the IPL 2022 season as he took 11 wickets in nine appearances for Gujarat Titans, who went on to win the title in their maiden season.