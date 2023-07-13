Yashasvi Jaiswal scores 100 on Test Debut

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden Test century on Thursday to put India on the front foot against the West Indies in the second day of the 1st Test.He was ably supported by skipper Rohit Sharma who was batting at 89. Jaiswal got to his ton in 215 balls and 11 boundaries. The dominant duo’s performance also ensured that this became the highest opening partnership for India in the West Indies.

The lack of pace off the track also made it easier for Indian openers to defend.Jaiswal, who started the day at 40, struck his first boundary on Friday that got him to his half-century, which was also a vindication of the team management’s decision to promote him to the top on debut.It was a pull shot off Alzarri Joseph (0/42 in 8 overs), whose bowling lacked sting during that first session. With so much time left in the match, the Indians are rightly aiming to bat West Indies out of the game as it will get very difficult to bat in the third innings on a worn-out track.