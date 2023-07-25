Yogi Babu's impressive cricket skills spark speculations of joining CSK's middle-order

In a surprising development, it seems that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may have found a potential replacement for Ambati Rayudu in none other than Kollywood actor Yogi Babu. Speculation began when CSK skipper MS Dhoni recently visited Chennai for the audio launch of his production. During the event, Dhoni reportedly discussed with Yogi Babu the possibility of him playing a significant role in the team, and it appears the actor is taking this proposition seriously.

Yogi Babu's fans were thrilled when a video surfaced on his fan page, capturing the actor showcasing his cricketing skills. The video displayed Yogi Babu executing a leg glance with ease, highlighting his impressive batting abilities. As the video gained popularity and went viral, fans enthusiastically flooded the comments section with excitement and humour, expressing their eagerness to see the actor potentially taking up the role of a middle-order batsman for CSK.

As the 2024 IPL season approaches, CSK is presented with the challenge of finding a suitable player to fill the position left by the experienced Ambati Rayudu. Nevertheless, MS Dhoni and the management have approximately four months to identify the right candidate.

Former Indian cricket team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has ventured into the world of films post his cricketing career. He is gearing up for the release of his debut film, produced under his banner, Dhoni Entertainment. The movie features South Indian actor Yogi Babu in a supporting role. During one of the film's events, Dhoni playfully teased Yogi Babu, which elicited laughter from the distinguished guests in attendance. The video capturing this light-hearted moment has now become a viral sensation.

Dhoni Entertainment Company is producing a film titled "Let's Get Married," which will showcase actors from the South, including Harish Kalyan and Ivana in the lead roles. The movie is helmed by director Ramesh Thamilmani. According to Dhoni, this film is a dream project and is intended for all audiences, making it a family-friendly option that can be enjoyed together with children.

During the event, Dhoni took the stage and effortlessly brought laughter to the audience. He not only entertained the crowd but also shared some humorous moments with comedian Yogi Babu, bringing a smile to the actor's face as well. Referring to a news article, Dhoni mentioned Yogi Babu's desire to join the Chennai Super Kings team, adding a playful touch to the conversation.

He said, "Rayudu [Ambati] is retired. So, we do have a place for you in CSK. I'll speak to the management. But, you are so busy in films. I'll tell you, you have to play consistently. They bowl very fast and they bowl to injure you only."

Let's Get Married, a film conceptualized by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, is currently in its post-production phase. The movie is expected to hit the theatres either later this year or in early 2024.