Yuvraj Singh congratulates Dhoni on CSK's fifth IPL title, lauds Jadeja's performance

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 30 : Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has congratulated Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni on the team's fifth IPL title.

Singh also lauded Ravindra Jadeja'sperformance which sealed CSK's victory in the finals.

CSK defeated GT by five wickets in the IPL 2023 final to snatch the title for the fifth time. CSK are now tied with Mumbai Indians in terms of winning the tournament with both teams having won it five times each.

Yuvraj Singh lauded the effort of Gujarat Titans to reach the finals.

"Congratulations @ChennaiIPL @msdhoni on winning your 5th title! A great team effort with everyone contributing when it mattered the most! Sir Jadeja @imjadeja what a player tough luck to my fav @gujarat_titans. Sport has its ups n downs & you've got to be proud of every effort you made!" Yuvraj Singh said in a tweet.

In the rain-affected match on Sunday, GT scored a challenging 214 runs. CSK had hardly begun their chase when the rain came.

While the first day of finals on Sunday was washed off due to rains, the second day too was impacted and CSK chased a revised target in a largely post-midnight innings. CSK were given a revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs.

Openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikawad set a good pace to the innings. Mohit Sharma almost spoiled the party for CSK as he made a fantastic comeback.

However, Jadeja's composure under pressure helped as he scored a six and a four in the last two balls and took his team to victory.

