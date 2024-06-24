New Delhi [India], June 24 : Former India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh lavished praise on captain Rohit Sharma for his flamboyant knock against Australia's top-class bowling line-up.

In the clash between the two juggernauts in the Super 8 of the ongoing T20 World Cup, Rohit's 41-ball, 92 caught Australia in a whirlwind that they couldn't deal with despite a star-studded bowling line-up.

A knock soothing to the eyes, Rohit struck eight towering maximums in St Lucy leaving the Australian bowlers speechless as they cluelessly looked to find answers to put a cap on the carnage.

"Well played. Phenomenal knock in true hitman style. Well played Brothaman captain's innings to set the game in momentum," Yuvraj wrote on Instagram.

After Kohli went back for a five-ball duck, Rohit went berserk in the third over and took on Australia's ace, Mitchell Starc. With his brisk-paced knock, Rohit achieved his highest score in tournament history. His rampant knock is also the highest individual score in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

The highlight of Rohit's knock was leaving Mitchell Starc speechless in the third over by amassing 29 runs. After Virat Kohli went back for a five-ball duck, Rohit went berserk in the third over and took on Australia's ace, Mitchell Starc. On the first delivery, he launched the ball over the covers to set the tone. He effortlessly cleared the boundary on the second ball, leaving Starc clueless in the process.

On the third ball, he slammed the ball down the ground to pick up a four. He tonked the third six into the crowd over deep midwicket on a delivery that clocked 144kph.

Starc found a moment of reprieve after pulling off a dot ball on the fifth delivery. Starc and Australia's woes increased after he bowled a wide on the final delivery. The left-arm pacer went for a yorker to finish off the over, but he couldn't nail it and bowled a full toss. Rohit had a full swing at it and the ball sailed over the third man for another six. Starc's scorching yorker brought an end to Rohit's knock.

His brutal onslaught combined with valuable contributions from the rest of the batters powered India to 205/5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor