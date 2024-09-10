Yuzvendra Chahal Claims Five-Wicket Haul for Northamptonshire in County Championship (Watch Video)

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal continued his impressive performance in the United Kingdom with his first five-wicket haul of the County Championship season. Chahal took 5 for 45 as Northamptonshire faced Derbyshire at the County Ground in Northampton.

Chahal's five-wicket performance, his third in first-class cricket, helped Northamptonshire secure a 54-run lead in the first innings. On Day 2, Derbyshire, initially well-positioned at 150 for 4, collapsed to 165 all out, losing their last six wickets for just 15 runs. Chahal was instrumental in this collapse, including dismissing Wayne Madsen for 47 and hitting the top of the off-stump twice.

The leg-spinner has been a key player for Northamptonshire this summer. He previously claimed a five-wicket haul in a One-Day Cup match against Kent on August 14. Chahal had taken just one wicket in his first two County Championship matches for Northamptonshire this season.

Chahal, who played for Kent in the County Championship Division One last year and took nine wickets in two matches, is aiming to build on his recent success. Despite not having played Tests for India yet, Chahal’s performances in England and his expected participation in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season for Haryana, starting October 11, keep him in contention for higher honours.

Chahal last appeared for India in a warm-up match against Bangladesh during the T20 World Cup 2024 in New York but did not feature in the main tournament.