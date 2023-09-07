Yuzvendra Chahal signs up for Kent, after World Cup snub

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is set to make his debut in County cricket after signing for Kent on Wednesday, September 6. After failing to make India's squad for the Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup 2023, the spin ace is looking for a new challenge to prove his worth. He will feature in Kent's remaining three first-class matches in Championship Division One 2023 starting on September 10.

Kent's director of cricket Paul Downton welcomed Chahal's signing at the club and said the camp is delighted to bring the spinner of Chahal's quality on board for the last three games."We're delighted to have secured a spinner of Yuzvendra's quality for the last three Championship matches of the season, with Matt Parkinson not available to us until next year, and Hami Qadri recently injured," Paul Downton said. "He is really looking forward to playing in English conditions and will bring a significant amount of skill and international experience to our squad."Chahal also revealed that he is looking forward to playing in England county cricket and said it will be an exciting challenge for him. "This is an exciting challenge for me, playing in English county cricket, and one I'm very much looking forward to," Chahal said in the statement.