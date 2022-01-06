Zaheer Khan explains why Hardik Pandya was released by Mumbai Indians during IPL retentions

Hardik Pandya's release at the IPL 2022 retentions was a big surprise for MI cricket fans. The five time champions let go a number of their key signings including Ishaan Kishan. Former India pacer Zaheer Khan, who is part of the Mumbai Indians backroom staff, recently revealed why the franchise didn't retain Hardik ahead of the mega auction. Zaheer has backed the star all-rounder to make a strong comeback after gaining full fitness while opening up on Mumbai Indians' decision to release him.

"Absolutely (Hardik can regain his full fitness). Hardik is very keen on that. The retention calls usually take into consideration various aspects and angles. The debates are usually very long (laughs). It is not an easy process when you set yourself up for a big auction and say goodbye to all players with a heavy heart with whom you spent a lot of time and energy," Zaheer was quoted as saying by TimesofIndia.com. Hardik is one of the best all-rounders in the league with 1476 runs and 42 wickets in 96 matches in his IPL career so far. The all-rounder had made his white-ball debut under Dhoni in 2016. In January 2016, he made his debut in a three-match T20I against Australia. Nine months later, Pandya donned his maiden ODI cap in the opening game against New Zealand in Dharamsala.

