Look at Darshan Jariwala, Rajpal Yadav starrer 'Interrogation' trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 : Makers of the upcoming movie 'Interrogation' starring Darshan Jariwala, Rajpal Yadav, Girish Kulkarni, and Yashpal Sharma dropped the trailer of a gripping murder mystery that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The thrilling narrative promises to immerse viewers in an intense game of secrets and suspense as multiple layers of truth and deception are slowly unravelled.

Taking to Instagram, makers on Wednesday treated fans to the trailer video.

Directed by Ajoy Varma Raja and produced by Aryan Brothers and Naam Mein Kya Rakha Hai, Interrogation is a murder mystery that will leave audiences questioning everything they know.

Darshan Jariwala, known for his powerful performances, shared his excitement about the film, "Interrogation goes beyond a typical murder mystery; it delves into how far people will go when they are pushed into a corner. The narrative is captivating, and I'm excited for audiences to experience the tension and emotional depth that unfolds on ZEE5."

Rajpal Yadav stated, "What drew me to Interrogation was the intensity and unpredictability of the story. It's a psychological game of cat and mouse, and I'm thrilled to be part of another exciting project by ZEE5. This film will keep the audience on the edge of their seats, guessing till the very end."

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5, stated, "At ZEE5, our goal is to deliver stories that resonate deeply with our audience, and Interrogation is another step in that direction. With its compelling cast, riveting plot, and unexpected twists, we are confident it will captivate mystery and suspense lovers. This film reflects our dedication to offering fresh and diverse content that engages and entertains."

Interrogation will be premiere on ZEE5 on August 30.

