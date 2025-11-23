Sunny Hinduja pays homage to Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik as his biographical series clocks 11 years

Mumbai, Nov 23 Actor Sunny Hinduja, who is known for his work in ‘The Railway Men’, ‘Aspirants’, and others, has paid an homage to the Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video about his portrayal of the spy in the television series ‘Adrishya’. The show clocked 11 years on Sunday, and Sunny couldn’t help but marvel at the life of Ravindra Kaushik. The video told the story of Ravindra Kaushik, who was a theatre artiste.

He wrote on the video, “It's been 11 years since Adrishya. I was honored to portray Ravindra Kaushik. Here is the story of THE BLACK TIGER. Ravindra Kaushik was a talented theatre artist, recruited by R&AW at age 23 for a deep cover mission. For two years, he erased his identity, learning Urdu, Islamic culture, and training as a spy. He crossed the border in 1975 as Nabi Ahmed Shakir after completing his training. His service was so exceptional that the then PM personally titled him ‘The Black Tiger’”.

He further mentioned, “In Pakistan, he obtained an LLB and successfully infiltrated the Military Accounts Department and rose to the rank of a Major. Till 1983, he sent invaluable classified military intelligence back to India. But in 1983, his cover was blown when a low level contact, Inyat Masih, was captured and exposed him. Kaushik was arrested, brutally tortured, and sentenced to death... later commuted to life imprisonment. He spent 16 years in Pakistani prisons, secretly writing letters to his family in India. He died in Mianwali jail in 2001, an unsung hero, never publicly recognized or claimed by his country. Bringing his story to life was a true privilege”.

He wrote in the caption, “A story that every Indian should know... 11 saal ho gaye, lekin Ravindra Kaushikji ki yeh kahaani hamesha mere dil ke kareeb rahegi. 'Adrishya' on Epic ke uss episode mein unka kirdaar nibhana mere liye ek bada samman tha. I hope more people talk about his story and immortalize this legend. Would love to do this biopic”.

