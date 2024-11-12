35 people killed as car rams into crowd in China's Zhuhai

Beijing [China], November 12 : At least 35 people were killed and 43 others severely injured after a car ploughed into pedestrians at a sports centre in Zhuhai, in South China, local media cited police on Tuesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to treat those who were injured in Monday's incident in the country's Guangdong Province, Xinhua reported.

The 62-year-old suspect, identified only by his surname Fan, was arrested by police as he was fleeing the scene, officials said.

Officers found the suspect in his vehicle with severe injuries to his neck and other areas, believed to be self harming injuries.

Fan is still receiving medical treatment as he was unconscious due to injuries is not yet fit to be questioned by the police, Xinhua reported.

Chinese President Xi has directed the perpetrator be "severely punished according to the law."

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for appropriate handling of the aftermath of the incident, swiftly investigating the case and severely punishing the perpetrator in accordance with the law.

