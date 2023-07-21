TRAI says tariffs of Reliance Jio not in violation of tariff orders, minister replies in RS

New Delhi, July 21 TRAI is of the opinion that the tariffs offered by Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited are not in violation of the tariff orders, the government said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said in response to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha that as per the provisions of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Act, 1997, TRAI regulates tariffs for the telecommunication sector in India.

TRAI received a complaint from a telecom service provider, wherein it was alleged that Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd is offering services in contravention of the tariff orders issued by TRAI.

On receipt of the complaint, TRAI sought response from RJIL. On examination of the complaint and the response received from RJIL, TRAI is of the opinion that the tariffs offered by the company are not in violation of the tariff orders, Chauhan said in his reply.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor