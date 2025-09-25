Mumbai: Senior Advocate Blackmailed with Obscene Video; Two Accused Demand ₹6 Lakh Extortion

A shocking case of extortion has come to light where two youths blackmailed a 63-year-old senior advocate and demanded ₹6 lakh from him. The accused threatened to make his obscene photographs and video, allegedly recorded during a massage session, viral on social media.

According to police investigations, the accused had already extorted the first installment of ₹50,000 from the victim through Google Pay. They continued to harass him, demanding the remaining ₹6 lakh and threatening him with dire consequences if he failed to pay.

The complainant, a practising lawyer residing in Dahisar, had visited a massage parlour a few months ago. It was during this visit that some objectionable photos and a video were secretly recorded. Later, the accused, identified as Sameer alias Kanhaiya and Munna, approached the lawyer with the visuals and began blackmailing him.

The accused threatened that if the lawyer did not pay, they would circulate the obscene content online, tarnishing his image in society. They even physically assaulted him and issued death threats while repeatedly demanding money between September 7 and September 23, 2025.

Unable to bear the continuous harassment, the victim finally approached Borivali police on Tuesday and filed a complaint. Taking the matter seriously, senior officers registered a case of extortion and criminal intimidation against both accused.

Both Sameer alias Kanhaiya and Munna have been declared wanted in the case, and police teams have launched a manhunt to trace them.