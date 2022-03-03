BJP and non-BJP state budget 2022-23, know the details of Jharkhand and Gujarat budget

Today on 3rd March the country has seen the budget of two main states Jharkhand and Gujarat, while Gujarat is led by BJP under Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Jharkhand is led by JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) under the rule of Hemant Soren. Both the parties have presented their budget for the respective states, but the difference was clearly seen in the budgets. However due to pandemic every state's finances have taken a hit, while Gujrat is a developed state, Jharkhand is relatively backward, it has to do more to shore up its finances and provide welfare to its people, See the budget highlight 2022-23 for Gujarat and Jharkhand here.

Gujarat Budget 2022-23 (BJP)

The BJP led Gujarat presented its budget today at 1 pm, in which the government made several announcements related to new schemes and funds or the welfare of its people. BJP laid the size of 2,43,965 crores for the state budget.

School of Excellence Project- Rs. 10 thousand crores for students' welfare.

Department of Agriculture - Rs. 7737 crores for the farmers of the state.

Farmer Welfare and Co-operation- Rs. 2310 crores will help farmers to produce crops.

Agriculture for various sectors- Rs. 231 crores this money will help the various small sectors of agriculture.

Infrastructural Facilities- Rs. 500 crores to improve the state's infrastructure.

Maintenance and Management of Stray Cattle- Rs.50 crores for the cows of the state who provide milk.

Water and resources development- Rs. 5339 crores to provide water in every house. Read more

Irrigation Facilities- 272 crores for the irrigation sector.

Narmada Project- Rs. 6090 crores

Health and Family Welfare- Rs. 12,240 crores to help the people in needy time. Read more

Education Department- Rs. 34, 884 crores to make the state's education best. Read more

Mission School excellence scheme- Rs. 11,88 crores for the students who are from backward families.

Government School- Rs. 937 crores for the children who go to a government school.

Inter caste marriage- Rs. 1 lakh to 2.5 lakh for those couples who want to do inter-caste marriage.

Jharkhand Budget 2022-23 (JMM)

Jharkhand is led by JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) and the government today presented its budget 2022-23 at 12 pm noon. The government laid the size of the budget of Rs. 1 lakh, 1 thousand, and 101 crores.