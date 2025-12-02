Chennai Metro Update: Train Halts Between High Court and Central Stations Due to Technical Issue

Chennai Metro Rail on Tuesday morning, December 2, informed that a train between High Court Station and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro Station was halted due to a technical issue. The incident occurred during peak hours when office goers were stuck in the train.

The metro train has stopped moving, likely due to a power failure inside the tunnel and several passengers were stranded inside the train, according to the news agency PTI. However, Chennai Metro Rail said all stranded passengers were immediately and safely evacuated.

Service Update:

Due to technical issue, metro train was halted between high court station and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro Station. Immediate evacuation was done and train has been promptly withdrawn from the line. Normal operations have resumed at 06.20… — Chennai Metro Rail (@cmrlofficial) December 2, 2025

Metro Rail stated that the affected train had also been withdrawn from the line to resume services. "Normal operations have resumed at 06.20 AM. We regret the inconvenience caused," said Chennai Metro Rail in a post on X.

VIDEO | A Chennai Metro train came to an abrupt halt likely due to power failure inside the tunnel between Central and High Court stations, leaving passengers stranded inside. More details are awaited.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/W5qHtKm8u8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 2, 2025

A video shared by PTI shows stranded commuters struggling in the dark, where no lights in the packed train compartment. Chennai Metro Rail assured commuters that all safety protocols were followed and regular services are now back on schedule.