ED, CBI and IT Are Cells of BJP, Says RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav at INDIA Bloc Rally (Watch Video)

New Delhi, March 31: Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who was at the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, criticised the BJP-led central government's use of central agencies against the opposition and said that the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax are the cells of the BJP.

"The ED, CBI and IT are the cells of the BJP. Lalu Ji has been harassed a lot of times. There have been cases against me. My mother, my sisters, my brother-in-law, all the relatives of my father, there were cases against everyone. Many of our leaders are being raided currently. ED, IT raids are underway. But we are not going to be scared. We will struggle. Only lions are caged. All of us are lions. We are fighting for you," the RJD leader said at the Maha Rally.

Opposition leaders came together in a show of strength at the capital's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor policy case. Hitting out at the central government, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said that this fight is "BJP versus democracy."

"All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is very much, was and will be a part of the INDIA allaince. This is the fight of BJP versus democracy. This fight is for Modi ki guarantee which has zero warranty. Zero warranty when it comes to price rise, jobs and protecting your institutions," the TMC leader said. National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other INDIA bloc leaders were present at the rally in Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

The grand rally was also graced by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21. He is in custody till April 1.