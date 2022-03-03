Jharkhand Budget 2022: Know the details and highlights of the Jharkhand budget 2022-23
Jharkhand is led by JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) and the government today presented its budget 2022-23 at 12 pm noon. The government laid the size of the budget of Rs. 1 lakh, 1 thousand, and 101 crores.
- Panchayati Raj Scheme- Rs. 2015 to build Panchayat Bhawan, grants to Zila Parishad area, and construction of Dak Bungalows.
- Agriculture Sector- Rs.4019 for the Welfare of the farmers. Read more
- Water Resources- Rs. 1,894 crores to provide water to the state's citizens.
- 33 new Degree Women Colleges for the women welfare.
- Women and Child- Rs. 5,742 crores to improve the condition of women and children in the state. Read more
- Health sector funds to increase by 50% for the development of health facilities in the state. Read more
- Agriculture loan waiver scheme to be given to 2 lakh farmers in the view of their relief from interest.
- The credit card scheme to introduce in the state for the poor children.
- The honorarium of the para teachers is to be increased by 40% for the welfare of teachers.
- Labour Department- 590 crores for the welfare of laborers in the state.
- Department of Fertilizers- 2,532 crores.