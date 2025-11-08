Vice President Radhakrishnan praises govt efforts to preserve Jain manuscripts

New Delhi, Nov 8 Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, on Saturday, lauded efforts of the government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to confer ‘Classical Language’ status to Prakrit and preserve Jain manuscripts through initiatives such as the Gyan Bharatam Mission.

The government conferred the ‘Classical Language’ status to Prakrit on October 3, 2024. The decision recognised its rich historical and cultural importance as a source of ancient literature and its significance in the Jain traditions.

Addressing the Eighth 180 Upvas Parna Ceremony of Jain Acharya Hansratna Surishwarji Maharaj in New Delhi, Radhakrishnan observed that in a digital age that distances us from our roots, we must draw inspiration from our spiritual leaders to build a just, compassionate, and united Bharat founded on enduring values, a statement said.

Radhakrishnan praised Acharya Hansratna Surishwarji Maharaj for demonstrating that true strength lies not in wealth or position, but in restraint, compassion, and discipline. He emphasised that Acharya ji’s “Save Culture, Save Family, Build Nation” campaign inspires society to uphold values, strengthen families, and build a resilient nation.

He also underscored the historic prevalence of Jainism in Tamil Nadu and its wide influence on Tamil culture.

The Vice President said that Tamil Nadu shares a deep, historical connection with Jainism — evident in Sangam literature, epics like Silappathikaram, the legacy of Jain poets, and ancient temples that stand as testaments to our pluralistic heritage.

The Vice President noted Jainism’s significant contributions to Tamil literature during the Sangam and post-Sangam periods, citing classical works such as Silappathikaram by Ilango Adigal and Perungathai by Kongu Velir, which reflect the philosophical and ethical ideals of non-violence, truth, and renunciation.

He also mentioned that texts such as the Tirukkural and Sangam literature bear Jain influences.

Radhakrishnan highlighted the presence of several Jain monasteries across Tamil Nadu, which historically served as centres of learning, said the statement.

Acharya Hansratna Surishwarji Maharaj is a revered Jain monk known for his spiritual discipline and long-term ascetic practices.

The Mahaparna marks the ceremonial conclusion of his 180-day fast, which he has undertaken for the eighth time, reflecting his devotion, discipline, and commitment to spreading the principles of Jainism and moral values. The event is a symbol of faith, self-restraint, and inspiration for devotees and the wider community.

Highlighting the profound contributions of Jainism, one of the world’s oldest religions, Radhakrishnan observed that its teachings — Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), Aparigraha (non-possessiveness), and Anekantavada (the multiple approaches to truth) — have left a lasting impact on India and the world.

He noted that Ahimsa, embraced by Mahatma Gandhi in India’s freedom struggle, continues to inspire global peace movements.

The Vice President further highlighted that the Jain ethos of vegetarianism, compassion toward animals, and sustainable living has been recognised the world over as a model for environmental responsibility.

Recalling his personal journey, Radhakrishnan shared that he adopted vegetarianism 25 years ago after visiting Kashi, observing that it cultivates humility, maturity, and love for all beings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor