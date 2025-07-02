Pune College Violence: Student Brutally Attacked Over Result Dispute, Critical in ICU

In a shocking incident that highlights the rising involvement of college students in violent crimes, a student from a reputed college in Pune was brutally attacked by a group of fellow students following a minor dispute over examination results. The student, currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of KM Hospital, suffered severe head injuries after being assaulted with an iron rod. According to police reports, the incident took place within the college premises and was captured on CCTV. The victim had gone to the campus to check whether his friend’s name appeared on a list when he accidentally brushed against another student, leading to an argument. The confrontation escalated after the students stepped outside the building, resulting in a violent assault.

The accused, reportedly a college student, called in 10 to 15 others, who launched a sudden and brutal attack on the complainant’s nephew. One of the assailants picked up an iron rod from the roadside and struck the victim on the head multiple times. The student collapsed on the spot, bleeding profusely and losing consciousness. Fortunately, an elderly bystander intervened and managed to snatch the weapon from the attacker, possibly preventing a fatal outcome. The injured student then managed to call his maternal uncle, Irfan Mohammad Hussain Karnool (31), a resident of Unity Park in Kondhwa, who rushed to the college and admitted him to the hospital.

The victim is currently in a critical condition and undergoing treatment at KM Hospital’s ICU.

A case has been registered at Lashkar Police Station, and authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the attackers. A special team has been formed to track down and arrest those involved. Police have confirmed that the nature of the initial dispute was trivial, yet it escalated into a violent group assault, raising concerns about student involvement in organized campus violence. The investigation is ongoing.