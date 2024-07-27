IIT Kanpur, NPTI to boost cyber security for critical power infra

New Delhi, July 27 In a bid to boost cyber security for the critical power infrastructure, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) and National Power Training Institute (NPTI), on Saturday, announced a collaboration towards enhancing the research and training capabilities.

The partnership aims to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for establishing an OT (operations technology) and SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition system) cyber security lab at NPTI.

These systems are differentiated from the IT systems of power systems operations organisations, such as power distribution utilities or power generation and transmission companies, and the cyber security of these systems is the key.

“With our extensive expertise in cyber security research, this collaboration strengthens our mission to contribute to the nation’s technological advancements to prevent any further cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure,” said Professor Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur.

The cyber security lab will be state-of-the-art and have the most common components used in OT systems at various Indian utilities.

“The lab will be more extensive than what is already present at the C3iHub. It will be a great asset for the power system operators in India to train their workforce in OT and SCADA security,” said Professor Sandeep Shukla, Project Director, C3iHub, IIT Kanpur.

The partnership marks a pivotal milestone towards fortifying the cyber security infrastructure of India's power grid.

“NPTI is committed to equipping our workforce with the latest technological know-how. The DPR will lay the groundwork for a facility that will provide hands-on training and support the integration of modern technologies in the power sector,” said Dr Tripta Thakur, Director General, NPTI.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor