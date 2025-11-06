Bhiwandi Fraud Case: Three Accused Duped Textile Dealers of Rs 2.5 Crore, Police Launch Probe

Mumbai: In significant fraud case, group of three people allegedly cheated several textile traders by taking goods worth of 2.5 cr. Reports indicate that the accused bought a large quantity of fabric from various dealers in Rajlaxmi Complex, Kalher, between July and August 2025. These purchases were made under the pretext of legitimate business dealings.

According to FPJ reports after taking delivery of the material, they defaulted on payment, resulting in heavy financial losses for the traders. After complaint filed by textile trader Ashok Chhaganlal Sardar, Narpoli Police have registered a case against the accused identified as Kaluram Jetaram Sharma (resident of Palghar), Raunak Khatri, and Sunil Patel

Bhiwandi Crime Branch Unit-II is now investigating the case. Senior Police Inspector Janardan Sonavne stated that arrests are expected soon as crime branch teams actively probe the fraud.

Dadar man duped by fake govt officer for MLA house.

Earlier, A shocking case of fraud has come to light in Dadar, where a conman posed as a senior official in the state ministry and duped a man of ₹15 lakh by promising him a MHADA house under the MLA quota. The victim, identified as Shailesh Patel (35), has lodged a complaint at the Dadar police station. According to the complaint, Patel first met accused Rajesh Suresh Shinde in 2020 at a Xerox shop in Agar Bazar, Dadar. Introducing himself as a high-ranking ministry official, Shinde gradually built trust and even purchased stationery items from Patel.

In 2023, Shinde assured Patel that he could help him secure a MHADA flat through the MLA quota. He claimed that while houses generally cost ₹2–3 crore in the open market, Patel could get one for ₹1–1.5 crore under the quota. However, Shinde demanded ₹25 lakh in advance to "process the file." Trusting him, Patel transferred a total of ₹15 lakh between September 3 and September 11, 2024, in installments through Saraswat Bank and ICICI Bank accounts. Some of the money came from his own savings, while the rest was borrowed.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Busts 12-Member Cyber Fraud Gang Linked to 393 Cases

Even after the MHADA lottery was announced in November 2024, Patel did not receive the promised house. When questioned, Shinde allegedly claimed that "special rooms under MLA quota take time" and later cut off all communication. Investigations have revealed that Shinde has cheated several people using the same modus operandi—posing as a ministry official and luring victims with promises of subsidised MHADA flats. Police said Shinde defrauded Patel of ₹15 lakh in this manner. Dadar police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.