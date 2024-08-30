Arjun Tendulkar Batting Video: Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Saves Team with Impressive Knock (Watch)

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is garnering attention for his impressive recent performances with the bat. Arjun has shared videos on Instagram showcasing his explosive innings, which have become a talking point among cricket enthusiasts.

In the video, Arjun is seen batting with his team in a difficult position at 87 for 5. Despite the early loss of wickets, he manages to steer his side to a respectable total of 219 for 9. Arjun’s innings culminates in a half-century, reached off 60 balls, with a six. In the next innings, Arjun continues his strong performance. Starting with his team at 129 for 5, he is seen at 61 as the score progresses to 188 for 7, showcasing his ability to rescue his team from a difficult position

Currently, Arjun plays for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but has spent most of the past two years as a bench player, primarily used as a bowler. Given his recent batting performances, there is growing speculation about whether he might secure a spot in the playing XI as an all-rounder for the upcoming IPL season. Cricket fans are eagerly watching to see if Arjun’s recent form will translate into more opportunities on the field.