Australia pacer Riley Meredith set to return to Somerset in 2025

New Delhi [India], October 15 : Australia seamer Riley Meredith is set to return to Somerset next year and he will be available for the Vitality Blast.

Apart from the Vitality Blast, Meredith could also potentially be available for the County Championship and One-Day Cup. But his appearances in those tournaments will depend on the structure of the competition.

The 28-year-old thrived in his first spell in county cricket during this summer. He scythed 14 wickets at an average of 21.33, with a best of 4/27 in the Blast, helping Somerset reach the Finals Day.

However, Meredith was unable to compete in the knockout stage after Australia called him back. Notably, the Australian pacer dismissed six players in three One-Day Cup appearances.

"I really enjoyed my time with Somerset this year, and I'm looking forward to coming back to England next summer. We played some good cricket, and it was nice to be able to play a part in some good wins. Hopefully, we can go on to lift some silverware in 2025," Meredith said in a statement by Somerset.

Somerset's director of cricket, Andy Hurry, said he was extremely impressed with the way Meredith performed in his first stint and fit in the squad.

"We were all extremely impressed with how Riley performed on the field and by how he seamlessly fitted into the group," he said.

"He showed that he is a world-class performer, and he brought something a little different to our already outstanding attack. He bowled with genuine pace and aggression and will once again be a valuable addition to our squad next summer," he added.

Meredith was last seen in action for Australia last month against Scotland in the 1st T20I. He completed his four-over spell, picked up a wicket and spilt 34 runs at an economy of 34.

