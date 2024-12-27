Babar Azam’s Bail-Switching Trick Helps Pakistan Dismiss Temba Bavuma on Day 2 of SA vs PAK 1st Test (Watch Video)

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam joined the growing trend of using the "bail-switching" trick during the second day of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion. The tactic proved successful for Pakistan when South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was dismissed by Aamer Jamal shortly after Babar switched the bails.

Felt for it slightly when he could have left it, but Bavuma has helped set us up well for the day



Time for the other batters to play their part pic.twitter.com/AkydsRTuWf — Werner (@Werries_) December 27, 2024

The "bail-switching" trick, believed to be a superstitious tactic, has gained popularity among fielding sides hoping to turn the tide in their favour. Virat Kohli and Stuart Broad have used it multiple times, with Broad’s version contributing to Marnus Labuschagne’s dismissal during the 2023 Ashes series. Mohammed Siraj also employed the trick during the Brisbane Test, where it led to Labuschagne’s wicket. Siraj switched the bails again in the fourth Test between India and Australia, and shortly after, Usman Khawaja was dismissed.

Babar Azam followed the trend in Centurion, hoping to break the partnership between Bavuma and Aiden Markram. Babar switched the bails, and just a few overs later, Aamer Jamal claimed Bavuma's wicket. Jamal bowled a delivery that moved late, and Bavuma, struggling with his footwork, edged the ball to Mohammad Rizwan behind the stumps. Bavuma was dismissed for 31 off 74 balls, with four boundaries.

South Africa lost another wicket before lunch. The ongoing two-match Test series between South Africa and Pakistan began on December 26 at SuperSport Park. South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl. Pakistan was dismissed for 211 runs on the opening day, with Dane Paterson taking five wickets and Corbin Bosch securing four.

