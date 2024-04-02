BCCI Reschedules 2 IPL 2024 Matches: KKR vs RR, GT vs DC Get New Dates – Details Inside

The Indian Premier League (IPL) rescheduled two matches on Tuesday, April 2, after Kolkata was unable to host its home game against Rajasthan Royals on April 17 due to security concerns during Ram Navami celebrations in the city.

The fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, which was earlier scheduled to take place on April 17, 2024, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, will now be played a day earlier on April 16, 2024. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was earlier scheduled to host the match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals on April 16, 2024. However, the fixture will now be played on April 17, 2024.

IPL 2024: Revised schedule for 2 fixtures

Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Tuesday 16th April KKR vs RR Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2 Wednesday 17th April GT vs DC Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The decision came after the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about security limitations in the city. The Kolkata Police expressed its inability to provide adequate security for the match due to Ram Navami celebrations, according to PTI news agency on April 1.

Bengal is also scheduled to hold the first phase of its seven-phase general election on April 19. While Kolkata's voting takes place on June 1, the proximity of elections added another layer of complexity.

The CAB suggested either moving the match forward or pushing it to April 18. However, the BCCI acknowledged the logistical challenges associated with schedule changes.

"Rescheduling one match creates a domino effect," a senior BCCI official told the news agency. "Travel itineraries for teams and broadcasters need to be adjusted, and ticketing is impacted as well. It becomes a significant logistical challenge."

KKR's Schedule

Kolkata has made a strong start to the IPL 2024 season, winning their first two matches. They defeated Hyderabad in a high-scoring encounter at Eden Gardens before successfully defending a target of 208 against the Sunrisers. In their second game, KKR chased down a target of 183 against Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in just 16.5 overs.

Currently in Visakhapatnam for their upcoming match against Delhi Capitals on April 3, KKR will then travel to Chennai to take on the Super Kings on April 6. They will return to Eden Gardens for a home game against Lucknow on April 14.

With the schedule change, KKR will have a one-day break between their matches against Lucknow and Rajasthan at Eden Gardens. On the other hand, Gujarat will receive an additional day's rest before hosting Delhi on April 17, having played Rajasthan in Jaipur on April 10.