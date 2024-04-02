IPL 2024 Updated Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder List After MI vs RR Match

The Rajasthan Royals extended their unbeaten streak in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season with a six-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Riyan Parag top-scored with an unbeaten 54, guiding RR to the target.

After the match, the Royals now sit atop the IPL standings. Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings share second place, followed by Gujarat Titans in fourth and Sunrisers Hyderabad in fifth. Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings occupy the next three spots, with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the bottom.

Parag's heroics against MI earned him the Orange Cap for the leading run-scorer in the league. Virat Kohli slipped to second, while Heinrich Klaasen moved into third. Shikhar Dhawan sits in fourth, followed by David Warner in fifth.

Yuzvendra Chahal climbed to the second spot in the Purple Cap race for leading wicket-takers, trailing only Mustafizur Rahman. Mohit Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed are tied for third, with Trent Boult rounding out the top five.

Here is the updated IPL 2024 Points Table after Match 14 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR):

Position TEAM P W L NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS RECENT FORM 1 RR 3 3 0 0 1.249 505/55.3 471/60.0 6 WWW 2 KKR 2 2 0 0 1.047 394/36.5 386/40.0 4 WW 3 CSK 3 2 1 0 0.976 553/58.4 507/60.0 4 LWW 4 GT 3 2 1 0 -0.738 479/59.1 530/60.0 4 WLW 5 SRH 3 1 2 0 0.204 643/60.0 622/59.1 2 LWL 6 LSG 2 1 1 0 0.025 372/40.0 371/40.0 2 WL 7 DC 3 1 2 0 -0.016 538/60.0 533/59.2 2 WLL 8 PBKS 3 1 2 0 -0.337 531/59.2 551/59.2 2 LLW 9 RCB 3 1 2 0 -0.711 533/59.2 538/55.3 2 LWL 10 MI 3 0 3 0 -1.423 533/60.0 572/55.3 0 LLL

Here is the updated Orange Cap holder list in IPL 2024 after Match 14 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR):

Position Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Riyan Parag 3 3 2 181 84* 181.00 113 160.17 0 2 13 12 2 Virat Kohli 3 3 1 181 83* 90.50 128 141.40 0 2 15 7 3 Heinrich Klaasen 3 3 1 167 80* 83.50 76 219.73 0 2 5 17 4 Shikhar Dhawan 3 3 0 137 70 45.67 103 133.00 0 1 16 4 5 David Warner 3 3 0 130 52 43.33 90 144.44 0 1 13 8

Here is the updated Purple Cap holder list in IPL 2024 after Match 14 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR):

Position Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w 1 Mustafizur Rahman 3 3 12.0 106 7 29/4 15.14 8.83 10.28 1 0 2 Yuzvendra Chahal 3 3 10.0 55 6 11/3 9.16 5.50 10.00 0 0 3 Mohit Sharma 3 3 12.0 93 6 25/3 15.50 7.75 12.00 0 0 4 Khaleel Ahmed 3 3 12.0 88 5 21/2 17.60 7.33 14.40 0 0 5 Trent Boult 3 3 11.0 86 5 22/3 17.20 7.81 13.20 0 0

MI vs RR Match Highlights

The Rajasthan Royals defeated the Mumbai Indians by six wickets in an Indian Premier League match at Wankhede Stadium on Monday, extending their unbeaten run to start the season.

Mumbai, batting first after losing the toss, were restricted to 125 for 9 wickets in their 20 overs. Rajasthan chased down the target in 19.1 overs, losing only four wickets.

Mumbai's top order struggled. Captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck, and Trent Boult took three wickets in his first two overs, including Naman Dhir and substitute Dewald Brevis. Ishan Kishan also fell cheaply to Nandre Burger. Mumbai slumped to 20-4 after just 3.3 overs.

A 50-run partnership between Hardik Pandya (34) and Tilak Varma (32) provided some stability, but Yuzvendra Chahal broke the stand. Tim David chipped in with 17 runs, but Mumbai's bowling attack lacked depth.

Rajasthan's chase started poorly as well. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed cheaply by 17-year-old Kwena Maphaka, who claimed his first IPL wicket. Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson (35) fell early, putting pressure on the middle order.

Riyan Parag (54) played a crucial knock to guide Rajasthan to victory. Ravichandran Ashwin (16) also contributed before being dismissed.

This loss extends Mumbai's losing streak to three matches.