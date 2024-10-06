CM Yogi all smiles after trying his hand with bat during All India Advocate Cricket Tournament

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tried his hand with the bat while attending the inaugural ceremony of the 36th All India Advocate Cricket Tournament here on Sunday.

While trying his hand with the bat, CM Yogi tried to go for a straight drive and managed to find the right connection with a wide smile on his face. Even the wicketkeeper behind the stumps applauded CM Yogi's shot.

"Today I attended the inaugural ceremony of the 36th All India Advocate Cricket Tournament held in Lucknow. In the last 10 years, under the guidance of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, sports activities have expanded in the country.

'Khelo InCM Yogi all smiles after trying his hand with bat during All India Advocate Cricket Tournamentdia', 'Fit India Movement' and 'MP Sports Competition' are proof of this. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the teams participating in the competition from across the country!" CM Yogi wrote on X.

आज लखनऊ में आयोजित 36वें अखिल भारतीय एडवोकेट क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट के शुभारंभ कार्यक्रम में सम्मिलित हुआ। पिछले 10 वर्षों में आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन में देश में खेल गतिविधियों का विस्तार हुआ है। 'खेलो इंडिया', 'फिट इंडिया मूवमेंट' और 'सांसद खेलकूद… pic.twitter.com/dUUYzlt1jC — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 6, 2024

Earlier on Sunday, CM Yogi unveiled the logo of Maha Kumbh-2025 in Prayagraj. CM Yogi reviewed the preparations for the mega event. He also met with saints and performed puja during his visit to Prayagraj.

"Today I got the opportunity to interact with respected saints and sages in view of Maha Kumbh-2025 at 'Tirthraj' Prayagraj, the holy land of religion, culture, and spirituality. May the divine and grand Maha Kumbh, the eternal symbol of Sanatan faith, be auspicious for all!," the CM wrote on X.

During his visit, CM Yogi discussed the progress of the preparation work with officials and conducted site inspections at key locations.

With the Maha Kumbh Mela all set to take place from January 14 to February 26, 2025, tight security arrangements are being made.

The main bathing festival, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

