Hardik Pandya Reacts After Third Defeat vs RR at Wankhede: Will Keep Fighting Says, MI Skipper

Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered a third consecutive defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Monday night. The 5-time champions failed looked clueless playing at home against a formidable Rajasthan Royals. Following the loss, MI skipper Pandya in a social media post rallied behind his team saying his team will keep marching and they will never give up. Pandya wrote, If there's one thing you should know about this team, we never give up. We'll keep fighting, we'll keep going.

After being jeered in Ahmedabad and then Hyderabad, it was Hardik's turn to face the heat from his very own – the Wankhede crowd – as MI played their first home match of the IPL 2024 against Rajasthan Royals. Hardik's homecoming on Monday was spoiled not just by a comprehensive defeat to the Royals but by experiencing the hostility of the very vocal crowd. Mumbai looked to recover from the top-order collapse, riding on a 56-run stand between captain Hardik and Tilak Varma, where the former, unlike his knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous game, scored at a brisk rate, lacing six boundaries in his 21-ball 34.

However, Yuzvendra Chahal got rid of him at the halfway mark in the innings. Mumbai did try their best by picking wickets at regular intervals and threatened to put Rajasthan under pressure. But Riyan Parag sealed the win for the visitors with his unbeaten knock of 54. Mumbai will nexy face Delhi Capitals who have also endured a poor run losing their first two matches against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.